  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 10 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi crown prince: Relationship with US built on trust and strategic partnership

Saudi Arabia

Saudi crown prince: Relationship with US built on trust and strategic partnership

Arab News |
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (Supplied)
Ambassador to the US, Prince Khalid bin Salman speaking at the inaugural KSA – USA Partnership event dinner in Washington. (Supplied)
James Baker American attorney and political figure. (Supplied)
Former Secretary of State Colin Powell, Prince Bandar bin Sultan and Ambassador Khalid bin Salman. (Supplied)
4 photos

Related Articles

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman delivered his first address in the United States on Thursday at the inaugural KSA – USA Partnership event dinner in Washington.
Hosted by the Saudi embassy, the dinner was a celebration of the Saudi-US bilateral security relationship over the past 70 years.
“Saudis and Americans have trained together and fought together to confront shared threats and to defend common interests,” the Crown Prince said.
“Our relationship with the United States is fundamental to security in the Middle East, and we are grateful for your support in building a better future together.”
The crown prince, who has been on a royal visit, met with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday at the White House where they hailed the historic link between the two nations as well as investment deals worth billions of dollars struck by the two nations as Saudi Arabia embarks on Saudi Vision 2030, a massive set of programs aimed at reforming the country.
“My own brother and our Ambassador to the United States experienced this first-hand as a pilot training with the US Air Force. He often reminds me that policy may be made in Riyadh and Washington, but it is in training and then in battle where trust is built, where friendships are formed, and where unbreakable ties are forged,” Prince Salman said.
Ambassador to the US, Prince Khalid bin Salman, commemorated the historic American and Saudi Arabian leaders of the past who further reinforced the foundations of the alliance between our two nations.
The Saudi envoy said the strong links between the Kingdom and the US were “a force of good, a force for peace, for stability, for international order, and economic prosperity.”
 “Just as America is, and always will be, the land of the free and the home of the brave- the Kingdom has been the city upon a hill for the region; a leader in the Muslim and Arab world,” he said.
During his remarks, the crown prince gave detailed examples of the ways in which Vision 2030 is currently modernizing Saudi Arabia, and providing future opportunities for continued strategic collaboration between the two nations beyond defense cooperation.
High-level speakers, including Jeb Bush, Dick Cheney, Colin Powell and James Baker where also present at the event, as well as former Saudi ambassador to the US, Prince Bandar bin Sultan.
Former president George Bush and General Norman Schwarzkopf Jr. were honored with  KSA-USA partnership awards for outstanding leadership, a recognition of their roles in building strategic partnerships during and after the Gulf War. Senator John McCain was also honored for his leadership and service.

Related Articles

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Saudi crown prince: Relationship with US built on trust and strategic partnership

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman delivered his first address in the United...

KSA is ‘city upon a hill for the region,’ says Saudi ambassador to Washington

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s envoy to the US said Wednesday the longstanding partnership between the...

Saudi crown prince: Relationship with US built on trust and strategic partnership
KSA is ‘city upon a hill for the region,’ says Saudi ambassador to Washington
Saudi intelligence sharing ‘has saved American lives,’ former Homeland Security adviser Frances Townsend tells Arab News
Saudi art show dazzles despite snowstorm in Washington
Young Saudis urged to seize opportunities to shape economic future
Brushes with history: Saudi artist Hend Al-Mansour's quest to reframe the story of women’s roles in the Arab world
Latest News
Jewish candidate for Muslim party breaks barriers in Tunisia
First rebels leave Syria enclave under Russian-brokered deal
31 views
Pakistan celebrates National Day with military parade
295 views
Saudi crown prince: Relationship with US built on trust and strategic partnership
361 views
KSA is ‘city upon a hill for the region,’ says Saudi ambassador to Washington
432 views
Special
Saudi intelligence sharing ‘has saved American lives,’ former Homeland Security adviser Frances Townsend tells Arab News
821 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR