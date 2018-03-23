  • Search form

Pakistan celebrates National Day with military parade

AP |
Pakistani Air Force jets demonstrate an aerobatic performance during a full dress rehearsal of a military parade to mark Pakistan’s Republic Day in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, March 21, 2018. Pakistan will celebrate its Republic Day on Friday, March. 23, 2018. (AP/B.K. Bnagash)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistanis are celebrating the National Day with a military parade that’s showcasing short- and long-range missiles, tanks, jets, drones and other hardware.
Pakistani President Mamnoon Hussain used the occasion to promise to defeat militants who have killed thousands of people in attacks over the past 10 years.
As part of security measures for Friday’s parade in Islamabad, authorities suspended mobile phone services. Many homemade bomb attacks have been triggered remotely using phone devices.
Hussain will also honor 141 Pakistanis and foreigners with civilian awards. This year’s recipients include Cuba’s Fidel Castro for the work of Cuban doctors during Pakistan’s 2005 earthquake that killed 75,000 people.
Pakistan’s right activist Asma Jahangir will also get the top civilian award. She is known for her criticism of the military’s interference in civilian affairs.

