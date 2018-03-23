Sarkozy’s lawyer says to appeal restrictions in Libya probe

PARIS: The lawyer of Nicolas Sarkozy told French radio Friday he will appeal restrictions imposed on the ex-president after he was charged for financing his 2007 election campaign with money from late Libyan dictator Muammar Qaddafi.
As part of preliminary charges brought against Sarkozy Wednesday, judges restricted his travel to certain countries including Libya, and forbade him from talking to nine other people involved in the investigation.
