Sarkozy’s lawyer says to appeal restrictions in Libya probe

This video grab taken from footage released by French television channel TF1 shows French former president Nicolas Sarkozy speaking during an interview on March 22, 2018 at the TF1 headquarters in Boulogne-Billancourt, a day after he was charged on corruption over allegations that late Libyan dictator funded his 2007 presidential election campaign, one of France’s most explosive political scandals in years. (AFP)

PARIS: The lawyer of Nicolas Sarkozy told French radio Friday he will appeal restrictions imposed on the ex-president after he was charged for financing his 2007 election campaign with money from late Libyan dictator Muammar Qaddafi.

As part of preliminary charges brought against Sarkozy Wednesday, judges restricted his travel to certain countries including Libya, and forbade him from talking to nine other people involved in the investigation.