  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 8 sec ago
Breaking News
Trump administration charges Iranians for international cyber theft

You are here

  • Home
  • Mohamed Salah can surpass my Liverpool record, says legend Ian Rush

Sports

Mohamed Salah can surpass my Liverpool record, says legend Ian Rush

AFP |
Mohamed Salah has been a revelation since signing from Roma in the summer. (Reuters)

Related Articles

LONDON: Liverpool legend Ian Rush believes Mohamed Salah can pass his club-record of 47 goals in a season, and hopes the Egyptian’s incredible stats will be backed up by silverware.
The Egyptian scored four against Watford last weekend to take his tally to 36 goals in 41 appearances in an incredible debut season at Anfield.
“The 47 goals is difficult and I thought that might stay, but the way Salah is playing now anything can happen. I think it is realistic,” said Rush.
“I watched him against Watford and it is the best I’ve seen him play.”
However, with Liverpool 18 points adrift of runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City and having been dumped out early in the League and FA Cups, the Champions League is Jurgen Klopp’s men’s only chance of a trophy this season.
Liverpool face a huge challenge to make the last four, though, as they face City in a mouthwatering quarter-final.
“When I scored 47 goals we won the European Cup so it does need that little bit longer.
“We won three trophies that season and that’s what we’ve got to start doing now.”
However, Rush believes Liverpool, who inflicted City’s only league defeat this season in a 4-3 thriller at Anfield, can prolong City’s wait to win the European Cup.
“Manchester City is going to be one hell of a game in the Champions League but on the day, 11 versus 11, Liverpool are capable of beating anyone,” he added.
“Manchester City will be favorites to win and maybe have a stronger squad but at the end of the day on these European nights Liverpool are capable of doing everything as history has shown.”
— AFP

Related Articles

Tags: Mohamed Salah Liverpool

Comments

MORE FROM Sports

Mohamed Salah can surpass my Liverpool record, says legend Ian Rush

LONDON: Liverpool legend Ian Rush believes Mohamed Salah can pass his club-record of 47 goals in a...

Struggling Alexis Sanchez ‘psychologically and emotionally exhausted’

LONDON: Alexis Sanchez has admitted to being mentally exhausted after a rough start to his career...

Mohamed Salah can surpass my Liverpool record, says legend Ian Rush
Struggling Alexis Sanchez ‘psychologically and emotionally exhausted’
Lewis Hamilton dominates F1 practice in Melbourne
ESports the new frontier for Premier League clubs, says Ruud Gullit
Kane Williamson called New Zealand’s ‘greatest’ after reeling off record hundred against England
ICC’s misguided approach to World Cup is costing smaller nations dear
Latest News
Mohamed Salah can surpass my Liverpool record, says legend Ian Rush
Breaking News
Trump administration charges Iranians for international cyber theft
23 views
Norway proposes bill to ban full-face veils in education
74 views
At the crossroads of the world: London gallery director reveals why Art Dubai is so special
11 views
Ethiopia makes its Art Dubai debut
98 views
Britain urges Israel to improve treatment of detained Palestinian children
92 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR