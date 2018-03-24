Cruise’s UAE mission

JEDDAH: “Mission Impossible” star Tom Cruise has returned to the UAE for shooting on the sixth instalment of the popular franchise. The Abu Dhabi Film Commission posted a photo of Cruise in full flight suit on Instagram, alongside members of the local film crew from twofour54 Abu Dhabi, and a UAE airforce plane that was used in the shoot. “Mission made possible with @tomcruise #inAbuDhabi, thanks to homegrown talent @2454abudhabi while filming #MissionImpossible Fallout,” the photo was captioned. Cruise and the “Mission Impossible: Fallout” team are shooting the final sections of the Abu Dhabi leg of their schedule, with the shoot expected to wrap up shortly. Speculation had been rife on social media about the film’s location in the UAE, but there was no confirmation from the Abu Dhabi Film Commission. Cruise famously scaled the Burj Khalifa in 2011 when he starred in “Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol.”