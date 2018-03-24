  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 6 min 15 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Cruise’s UAE mission

Offbeat

Cruise’s UAE mission

Arab News |
Tom Cruise with the 'Mission Impossible: Fallout' crew in Abu Dhabi. (Source: Abu Dhabi Film Commission Instagarm)

Related Articles

JEDDAH: “Mission Impossible” star Tom Cruise has returned to the UAE for shooting on the sixth instalment of the popular franchise. The Abu Dhabi Film Commission posted a photo of Cruise in full flight suit on Instagram, alongside members of the local film crew from twofour54 Abu Dhabi, and a UAE airforce plane that was used in the shoot. “Mission made possible with @tomcruise #inAbuDhabi, thanks to homegrown talent @2454abudhabi while filming #MissionImpossible Fallout,” the photo was captioned. Cruise and the “Mission Impossible: Fallout” team are shooting the final sections of the Abu Dhabi leg of their schedule, with the shoot expected to wrap up shortly. Speculation had been rife on social media about the film’s location in the UAE, but there was no confirmation from the Abu Dhabi Film Commission. Cruise famously scaled the Burj Khalifa in 2011 when he starred in “Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol.”

Related Articles

Tags: UAE Dubai

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

Tiny Atacama skeleton was girl with bone disease: study

MIAMI: The discovery in 2003 sparked international intrigue — a tiny, mummified skeleton with an...

‘Stranger Things’ star joins Dubai Comic Con guest list

JEDDAH: Some of Hollywood’s leading stars will visit Dubai for the Middle East Film and Comic Con (...

Tiny Atacama skeleton was girl with bone disease: study
‘Stranger Things’ star joins Dubai Comic Con guest list
‘Star Trek’ actor Anton Yelchin’s parents settle lawsuit
Cruise’s UAE mission
Turkish singer gets jail for insulting Erdogan
Joshua Leonard: Hollywood's go-to guy for daring movie-making
Latest News
Former VP Biden: America in battle for “the soul” of nation
1 views
Dejected Novak Djokovic looks for answers after Miami Open defeat
13 views
Jeddah revels at Kingdom's largest jazz festival
805 views
Hero French policeman fighting for life after extremist shooting spree
43 views
North Korea agrees to inter-Korean talks next week: Seoul
80 views
Man convicted in killing of Muslim cleric and his assistant
294 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR