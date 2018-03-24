  • Search form

World

North Korea agrees to inter-Korean talks next week: Seoul

AFP |
In this Feb. 10, 2018, file photo, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, right, receives a letter from Kim Yo Jong, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister, at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea. (AP)

SEOUL, South Korea: North Korea on Saturday agreed to hold high-level talks next week with Seoul to discuss logistics for a rare inter-Korean summit, the South’s Unification Ministry said.
The two sides will each send a three-member delegation to the border truce village of Panmunjom on Thursday for talks aimed at paving the way for a summit due in late April, it said.
Seoul has suggested the talks take place at the Unification Pavilion building on the northern side of Panmunjom sitting on the border.
The decision by President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to meet comes amid a rapid rapprochement kicked off with the recent Winter Olympics in the South.
The United States and South Korea announced Tuesday that their annual joint military drills would go ahead next month, but the main exercise will be shortened by a month as a diplomatic thaw with the North gathers pace.
The inter-Korean summit is due to be followed by a face-to-face meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kim by the end of May.

