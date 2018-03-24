Yemeni Army takes control over strategic locations between Lahej, Taiz

DUBAI: The Yemeni Army took control over strategic locations held by Iran-backed Houthi militias in Al Sharija area, between Lahej and Taiz, UAE state-news site WAM reported.Locations seized from the militias include Jabel Hamala, Al Hashma and Al Central, which are considered key positions overlooking the route linking between Al Sharija and Al Rahda, in Taiz.Yemen’s army along with the security belt forces and the Yemeni resistance launched ground and air attacks, supported by the Arab Coalition forces’ heavy vehicles and air bombardment that enabled the Yemeni national forces to secure significant advances toward Karsh and Hamala fronts, dealing heavy blows against the Houthi militias’ bastions and inflicting heavy human and material damage.Al Sharija is the eastern entry point toward Taiz Governorate with its liberation most likely to lead to more defeats for the militia at other fronts.The Arab Coalition’s jets targeted Houthi positions, detaining a number of their militants and seizing a large number of military caches and depots.