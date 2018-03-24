  • Search form

Press Review

Dawn: India asked to review short-sighted approach to CPEC

ARAB NEWS PAKISTAN |
China Pakistan Economic Corridor port in Gwadar, Pakistan. (REUTERS)
March 23: Dawn report by Syed Irfan Raza states that Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal has asked India to benefit from the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, instead of criticizing it. Addressing a press conference on Thursday, he advised New Delhi to review its short-sighted approach towards the project. He said the "CPEC is purely an economic development project that would bring prosperity. India should get benefit from the project rather than pursuing unnecessary criticism".
