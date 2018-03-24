Dawn: India asked to review short-sighted approach to CPEC

Dawn report by Syed Irfan Raza states that Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal has asked India to benefit from the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, instead of criticizing it. Addressing a press conference on Thursday, he advised New Delhi to review its short-sighted approach towards the project. He said the "CPEC is purely an economic development project that would bring prosperity. India should get benefit from the project rather than pursuing unnecessary criticism".