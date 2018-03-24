The Express Tribune: In a first, Indian diplomats attend Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad

March 23: The Express Tribune report by Kamran Yousaf states that in an unprecedented move, senior Indian military officials and diplomats posted in Islamabad attended the Friday’s military parade to mark the Pakistan Day. Amid heightened tensions between the two neighboring countries, the Pakistan Army invited, for the first time, Indian Defense Attache and senior diplomats of the Indian High Commission to join March 23 celebrations, a senior military official told The Express Tribune.
