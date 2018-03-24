  • Search form

Press Review

The Express Tribune: In a first, Indian diplomats attend Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad

ARAB NEWS PAKISTAN |
An Indian delegation including Indian Army officer Sanjay Vishwasrao (C) watch the Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad on Mar. 23, 2018. (AFP)
March 23: The Express Tribune report by Kamran Yousaf states that in an unprecedented move, senior Indian military officials and diplomats posted in Islamabad attended the Friday’s military parade to mark the Pakistan Day. Amid heightened tensions between the two neighboring countries, the Pakistan Army invited, for the first time, Indian Defense Attache and senior diplomats of the Indian High Commission to join March 23 celebrations, a senior military official told The Express Tribune.
