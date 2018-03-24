Muslim rap duo create ‘halal’ remix of ‘Havana’

DUBAI: Canada-based Muslim hip-hop duo Deen Squad released their latest track last week — a ‘Muslim’ remix of Camila Cabello’s hit song “Havana” that they’ve repurposed in praise of Saudi Arabia’s holy city of Madina.

“My only role model is the Prophet/Better recognize his name is Muhammad,” the lyrics read.

“I would be lost if I didn’t find him/I would be lost and so misguided.” Since the duo shared the video for the track on Facebook a week ago, it has been viewed over 2 million times.