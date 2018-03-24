Lindsay Lohan pokes fun at past legal troubles

DUBAI: Dubai-based US actress Lindsay Lohan is the improbable star of a new campaign for Lawyer.com, she revealed last week.

The 31-year-old appears in a video for the legal website in which she says she was “confused and a little scared” when she was first contacted “because I thought I was in trouble.”

She continues, “I realized Lawyer.com is just about helping people. From getting a DUI — let’s not pretend like I didn’t get one, or two or three, or some others.”

Lohan has previously been arrested several times for driving under the influence, even serving some time in jail, and her new self-deprecating advert hasn’t gone down well with everyone.

Among several negative comments under the video on YouTube, one user wrote: “I endangered the lives of other(s) … multiple times because I’m too irresponsible to arrange alternative transportation … lol.”