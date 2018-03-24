Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors sponsors Boulevard festival

Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Company, the authorized dealer of Jaguar and Land Rover in Saudi Arabia, recently sponsored the “Scent — Perfume and Roses Festival” at the Boulevard, the most luxurious shopping space in Jeddah.

With its on-site vehicle display, this sponsorship initiative gave women access to up-to-date information on the latest Jaguar and Land Rover models as the introduction of women’s driving permits approaches.

Female visitors were able to have a closer look and explore the Jaguar F-PACE, a performance SUV that combines maximum driving exhilaration with efficiency surging from its advanced technology systems. They also explored the new Range Rover Velar with its revolutionary design philosophy, Intelligent Driveline Dynamics (IDD), Touch Pro Duo infotainment system and many other features.

Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors’ sponsorship of the festival is within its framework of reaching the affluent Jeddah community. Andre Bonthuys, managing director of Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Jaguar and Land Rover, expressed the company’s readiness to support women’s driving in Saudi Arabia.

“Our presence in this Boulevard event is a clear indication of the brands’ success in the Saudi market, especially in light of the developments taking place in the Kingdom,” Bonthuys said. “Times are exciting at Jaguar and Land Rover, having recently launched several stunning new products with more to come over the next few months. Our business has been going from strength to strength over the past few years achieving a solid performance, and we expect this strong performance to continue with our robust plan to further grow our business in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

He added: “Jaguar’s design innovation is one of the most important attributes of the Jaguar brand which has led to the revitalization of the product lineup over the past years. This design innovation has a great correlation with the perfume world as both rely on craftsmanship, artistry and love for the creative process.”