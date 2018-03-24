Huawei Mate10 Series and Nova 3e: Perfect presents for Mother’s Day

Smartphones from the Huawei Mate10 Series and the new Huawei Nova 3e are ideal to be given as gifts to mothers on their special day.

“A mother symbolizes paramount sacrifice and generosity. She does not brag about her leading role in the family. Therefore, on her special day, she deserves to accessorize her hand with one of the most beautiful and elegant smartphones. This is to show appreciation and admiration for her kindness toward her children and the many sacrifices she makes to see them happy,” Huawei said in a press release.

Smartphones from the Huawei Mate10 Series and the new Huawei Nova 3e are considered to be the perfect phones for turning beautiful memories into photos.

“A mother is usually the last person to capture special moments with a traditional photo or a selfie, even though she loves taking pictures of her family to have them with her all the time and enjoy without worrying about editing or finding the perfect filter for them,” the company said.

“With the Huawei Mate10 Series and Huawei Nova 3e HD smart cameras, a mother can take the most beautiful photos of her happy moments with her children as well as have perfect photos that accentuate natural beauty for everyone to look perfect.”

The smartphones are equipped with technology that allows contouring the face’s features, enhancing the skin color, reducing wrinkles and even hiding acne to give the skin a healthier and fresher look, in addition to increasing the size of the eyes and highlighting the eyelashes, making them look thicker.

Moreover, the fact that children move a lot while taking their photos, makes shooting with a phone camera challenging.

However, with the Huawei Mate10 Series and Huawei Nova 3e, a mother would be able to capture every moment, thanks to the AI-supported feature in the Huawei Mate10 Series that enables fast capturing of moving objects and reduces noise, making photo taking of moving objects easier and clearer even at night or with dim lighting. Huawei Nova 3e is now available for pre-order in the Kingdom.