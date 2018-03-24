Saudi Arabian Airlines to begin flights to Malaga for summer season

Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) has announced new seasonal services for the upcoming summer period to Malaga, Spain starting June 9.

The four-times-a-week flights are scheduled:

l Wednesdays and Saturdays: Riyadh to Malaga

l Thursdays and Mondays: Jeddah to Malaga

The total journey time from Riyadh to Malaga is six hours and 40 minutes and from Jeddah to Malaga, six hours and 35 minutes.

The services will be operated nonstop from Saudi Arabia to the Malaga International Airport (AGP).

Saudia’s latest aircraft, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner widebody aircraft will be operated on the route, in a two-class configuration of 24 full-flat seats in business class and 274 seats in guest class (economy).

Flights to Malaga are now available for purchase, and bookings can be made either through the Saudia website (www.saudia.com), on the airline’s mobile app, or through an authorized travel agent.

A wide range of entertainment options is included onboard, including Wi-Fi Internet access and more than 3,000 hours of movies, games, television programs, music library and more.

Malaga, located in southern Spain, is a popular leisure spot with holidaymakers seeking a Mediterranean destination.

The Costa del Sol is the coastline of Málaga province; stretching 150 km, it is one of Spain’s most popular tourist zones. Saudia’s new route provides a gateway to popular summer hotspots in southern Spain — Malaga and Marbella.

The tourism division of the airline — Saudia Holidays — offers full packages to Malaga, including hotels, tours and flights. Packages may be booked directly through the website: www.holidaysbysaudia.com or by calling: 9200 33136

Malaga becomes Saudia’s second destination in Spain. The airline currently flies to Madrid four times a week from Jeddah and Riyadh.