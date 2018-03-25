‘Narcos’ Pablo turns hero at Saudi Comic Con, welcomes Kingdom’s ‘moment of change’

JEDDAH: Comic Con is part of a “moment of change” in the Kingdom, Brazilian actor and “Narcos” star Wagner Moura told fans during a panel discussion at the Saudi event.“I’m really excited to be part of this moment in your country, a moment of change. Changes are welcome and I’m happy to be part of it,” said Moura.Later the star told Arab News: “It’s my first time in a Comic Con. I’ve never been to this part of the world, so everything is new to me, and I was amazed by how friendly and warm these fans were and how engaged they were with ‘Narcos’ and how much they know about pop culture.”Moura, who plays the Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar in “Narcos,” said he was happy to part of changes taking place in the Kingdom.“This Comic Con is part of a moment in this country, a moment of change and a moment of excitement, and I’m really glad that I’m part of it,” he said.“It’s an amazing thing — movies and art are amazing ways to help change things, to see different things,” Moura said while discussing the lifting of the 35-year ban on cinema in the Kingdom.In a separate Comic Con event, Todd Nims, CEO of Holam, the Middle East’s largest cast, crew and production network, discussed the future of filmmaking in the Kingdom.“It’s exciting to be talking about Saudi cinema,” he said. “I’ve been here for 10 years, working on developing entertainment and pushing for cinema. Saudi has a lot of wonderful talent.”The second day at Comic Con was a highlight for Saudi cosplayers.“Cosplayers wait for opportunities such as this to show our talents,” Bassam Serajuldeen told Arab News.Saudi Comic Con is sponsored by the GEA and organized by Time Entertainment. Last year’s Comic Con was judged best event in 2017 by the GEA.Hundreds of thousands of fans of comics, manga and television series gathered from all areas of Saudi Arabia to be entertained by local and international artists in Jeddah.“It’s amazing that something like this is happening in Saudi Arabia. Everyone is free to express themselves. It’s cool when you see everyone in their favorite costumes,” Hamza Jamjoom, Saudi Instagram artist, told Arab News.Sarah Abid, 21, who was taking part in the cosplay competition, said: “There are many other events, but cosplaying as a woman is rare. So I am excited to do cosplay as an anime character from a show that is close to my heart.”