  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 28 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • British editor in UAE gets 10 years for wife’s slaying

Middle-East

British editor in UAE gets 10 years for wife’s slaying

AP |
Francis Mathew and his wife, Jane

Related Articles

DUBAI, UAE: A British newspaper editor in Dubai was found guilty Sunday of bludgeoning his wife to death with a hammer and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Francis Matthew was not present in the Dubai Court of the First Instance for the verdict read by Judge Fahad Al-Shamsi, which is common in courts in the United Arab Emirates.
The former editor of the English-language Gulf News had faced the possibility of the death penalty in the July 2017 killing.
A brother of Matthew’s wife, the late 62-year-old Jane Matthew, was in court for the verdict, but declined to immediately talk to journalists.
Matthew’s lawyer could not be immediately reached. Matthew can appeal his sentence.
On July 4, Dubai police say they were called to Matthew’s three-bedroom villa in Dubai’s Jumeirah neighborhood. There, they say they found his wife of over 30 years dead, and the editor told them robbers had broken into the home and killed her.
During a later interrogation, however, police say Matthew told them his wife had grown angry with him because they were in debt and needed to move. Matthew said he got angry when his wife called him a “loser” and told him “you should provide financially,” according to police.
Matthew told police his wife pushed him during the argument. He then got a hammer, followed her into the bedroom and struck her twice in the head, killing her, according to a police report. The next morning, Matthew tried to make it look like the house had been robbed and later went to work like nothing had happened, throwing the hammer in a nearby trash can, police said.
Gulf News previously has said Matthew served as its editor from 1995-2005 and then became an editor-at-large at the newspaper. He was still with the newspaper at the time of the killing, though the Gulf News now refers to him as a former employee.

Related Articles

Tags: Francis Matthew Gulf News UAE crime

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

British editor in UAE gets 10 years for wife’s slaying

DUBAI, UAE: A British newspaper editor in Dubai was found guilty Sunday of bludgeoning his wife to...

Israeli warplanes hit Hamas in Gaza: army

JERUSALEM: Israeli jets pounded Hamas positions in Gaza overnight after Palestinians staged a cross...

British editor in UAE gets 10 years for wife’s slaying
Israeli warplanes hit Hamas in Gaza: army
Quick victory unlikely in Egypt assault on Daesh
Ghouta safe passage ‘a ruse for Assad’s ethnic cleansing’
Turkey takes full control of Afrin
Fate of Kirkuk in the balance as Iraqi rivals negotiate truce
Latest News
British editor in UAE gets 10 years for wife’s slaying
Sarajevo schools plagued by hoax bomb alerts at exam time
2 views
Eternal noodles: Obama ‘bun cha’ table encased in Vietnam
5 views
Afghan children back in the classroom as violence stalks the school run
9 views
Israeli warplanes hit Hamas in Gaza: army
162 views
Dead Romanian gets driving license back
26 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR