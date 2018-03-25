  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 18 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi’s NADEC agrees to acquire dairy competitor

Business & Economy

Saudi’s NADEC agrees to acquire dairy competitor

REUTERS |
(Shutterstock)

Related Articles

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s National Agricultural Development Co. (NADEC) has agreed to buy Al Safi Danone Company (ASD) in a deal that will help boost its business in the dairy industry in the Kingdom and extend its geographic reach, it said on Sunday.
ASD, a producer of dairy and juice products, is a joint venture between Saudi Arabia’s Al Safi Group of Companies and French food company Danone. The value of the transaction was not disclosed.
Under the deal, NADEC will buy all the shares in ASD. In exchange, Al Safi shareholders will own 38.8 percent of NADEC.
The combination is an example of an M&A deal in a private sector that the government hopes will play an increasing role in diversifying the economy away from a reliance on oil revenues.
NADEC has a market capitalization of 3.2 billion riyals ($853 million), slightly smaller than that of Saudia Dairy & Foodstuff Company.
Both are dwarfed by Almarai,the Gulf’s largest dairy company, which has a market capitalization of 54.4 billion riyals.
NADEC is 20 percent owned by Saudi’s Public Investment Fund, with the rest publicy traded on the Saudi bourse.
NADEC said the move would help it develop a broader portfolio and enhance its regional reach outside the kingdom in the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan and Lebanon, in addition to new countries such as Iraq and Oman. ($1 = 3.7498 riyals)

Related Articles

Tags: Saudi Arabia business dairy farming milk

Comments

MORE FROM Business & Economy

Saudi’s NADEC agrees to acquire dairy competitor

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s National Agricultural Development Co. (NADEC) has agreed to buy Al Safi...

Sustainability is more than important, it is urgent, says HSBC’s ‘green chief’

Special

Sustainable finance is an idea whose time has come. The notion that international capital can be...

Saudi’s NADEC agrees to acquire dairy competitor
Sustainability is more than important, it is urgent, says HSBC’s ‘green chief’
Please explain: India issues ultimatum to Cambridge Analytica on ‘dubious’ data use
UK watchdog reviews evidence after agents search Cambridge Analytica offices
Facebook confronts ‘Oppenheimer moment’ over Trump scandal
China steps up rhetoric to defend trade, hit back at Donald Trump
Latest News
Saudi’s NADEC agrees to acquire dairy competitor
71 views
Vettel holds off Hamilton to win Australian GP thriller
32 views
British editor in UAE gets 10 years for wife’s slaying
157 views
Sarajevo schools plagued by hoax bomb alerts at exam time
16 views
Eternal noodles: Obama ‘bun cha’ table encased in Vietnam
19 views
Afghan children back in the classroom as violence stalks the school run
47 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR