World

Ex-Catalan leader held by police in Germany

AP |
Ousted Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, attends a panel titled “Does independence still matter in 21st century Europe?,” at the Graduate Institute Geneva, in Geneva, Switzerland on March 21, 2018. (Keystone via AP)
BARCELONA: The lawyer for fugitive former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont says that he is being held by German police.
Jaume Alonso-Cuevillas has confirmed to The Associated Press that German police stopped Puigdemont on Sunday when he was crossing the border to enter Denmark. He says Puigdemont is at a police station.
Alonso-Cuevillas says Puigdemont was on his way back to Belgium where he has been staying since fleeing Spain following a failed bid by his regional government in October to declare independence from Spain.
A Spanish Supreme Court judge reactivated an international arrest warrant for Puigdemont on Friday when he was visiting Finland.
Arrest warrants have also been issued for five other Catalan separatists.

