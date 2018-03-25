  • Search form

On Palm Sunday, pope urges youth to raise their voices

Pope Francis holds a palm frond as he celebrates a Palm Sunday Mass in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Sunday, March 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis on Sunday urged young people not to be silent and let their voices be heard during Palm Sunday celebrations.
The pope’s message comes on the heels of a meeting of young Catholics who told the Vatican they want a more transparent and authentic church, and a day after tens of thousands of young people marched in the United States with others to demand greater gun control.
Francis said “the temptation to silence young people has always existed,” and cited the many ways to keep them quiet, “to sedate them, to keep them from getting involved, to make their dreams flat and dreary, petty and plaintive. “
But he told youths “you have it in you to shout” even if “we older people and leaders, very often corrupt, keep quiet.”

Tags: Pope Francis Vatican City Catholic Church

