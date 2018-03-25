  • Search form

Naming John Bolton national security adviser ‘a shame’: Iran

AP
In this Dec. 6, 2006, file photo, then-United States Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton speaks to the media before a Security Council meeting at United Nations Headquarters. (AP)

TEHRAN: Iran has called the appointment of the former UN Ambassador John Bolton to the role of National Security Adviser of the United States “a shame.”
The Sunday report by the semi-official Fars news agency quotes Ali Shamkhani, secretary of the country’s Supreme National Security Council, as saying for an “apparent superpower it is a matter of shame that its national security adviser receives wages from a terrorist group,” referring to Bolton attending a gathering of the Iranian opposition group Mujahedeen-e-Khalq (MEK) group in 2017.
The US removed MEK from its list of foreign terrorist organizations in 2012.
President Donald Trump said Thursday he would appoint Bolton to the post as his administration faces a key decision on whether to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal.

