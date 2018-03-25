  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 24 sec ago
Breaking News
Car bomb kills 2, driver near parliament in Somali capital

You are here

  • Home
  • PM Abbasi congratulates nation on hosting PSL

Sports

PM Abbasi congratulates nation on hosting PSL

ARAB NEWS PAKISTAN |
Cricket fans display their tickets while standing in a queue to enter in the National stadium for Pakistan Super League final cricket match in Karachi, Pakistan, Sunday, March 25, 2018. (AP)
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has congratulated the nation on successfully hosting the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the return of international cricket in the country.
PM Abbasi, in a statement on Sunday, said the revival of sports activities, the growth of the economy and restoration of peace are a corroboration of the government`s performance.
“Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s vision, the cooperation of provincial governments and the significant role of the armed forces, police and law enforcement agencies played a role in returning peace in Karachi,” the PM’s Office statement said.
Premier Abbasi said that PSL has infused a new spirit in Pakistan and hopes the return of international cricket after a will portray the country’s positive image.
He vowed that the government will keep working with the same passion for national peace and prosperity.
Pakistan’s commercial hub and biggest city, Karachi, is witnessing the PSL final between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi on Sunday.
Earlier this week the country’s second largest city, Lahore, hosted two PSL matches under tight security measures.
Both Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United brought most of their overseas players to Pakistan.
Sports lovers and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) believe that improved law and order situation in the country and the participation of international players in PSL matches in Pakistan will help the return of International cricket in Pakistan.
International cricket was suspended in Pakistan for several years after a deadly gun attack on Sri Lankan cricket team bus in Lahore in 2009 that killed eight Pakistani nationals and left some of Sri Lankan players and their staff members injured.
In recent years, Pakistan Cricket Board has been assuring international cricketers that situation in the country has improved and now Pakistan is safe for them to play.

Comments

MORE FROM Sports

Stringent security in place for PSL final in Karachi

KARACHI, Pakistan: Thousands of spectators endured long queues and navigated stringent security...

Iran MP slams appearance of footballer who played Israeli club

TEHRAN: A conservative lawmaker in Iran slammed the sports federation on Sunday for allowing star...

PM Abbasi congratulates nation on hosting PSL
Stringent security in place for PSL final in Karachi
Iran MP slams appearance of footballer who played Israeli club
Green Falcons not to be underestimated at the World Cup: Ukraine’s Andrey Shevchenko
Vettel holds off Hamilton to win Australian GP thriller
Ireland’s woes show qualification process for Cricket World Cup is rotten
Latest News
Breaking News
Car bomb kills 2, driver near parliament in Somali capital
53 views
Naming John Bolton national security adviser ‘a shame’: Iran
5 views
Stringent security in place for PSL final in Karachi
51 views
Syrian rebels exit second pocket of eastern Ghouta
121 views
Iran MP slams appearance of footballer who played Israeli club
74 views
On Palm Sunday, pope urges youth to raise their voices
104 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR