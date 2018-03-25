PM Abbasi congratulates nation on hosting PSL

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has congratulated the nation on successfully hosting the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the return of international cricket in the country.

PM Abbasi, in a statement on Sunday, said the revival of sports activities, the growth of the economy and restoration of peace are a corroboration of the government`s performance.

“Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s vision, the cooperation of provincial governments and the significant role of the armed forces, police and law enforcement agencies played a role in returning peace in Karachi,” the PM’s Office statement said.

Premier Abbasi said that PSL has infused a new spirit in Pakistan and hopes the return of international cricket after a will portray the country’s positive image.

He vowed that the government will keep working with the same passion for national peace and prosperity.

Pakistan’s commercial hub and biggest city, Karachi, is witnessing the PSL final between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi on Sunday.

Earlier this week the country’s second largest city, Lahore, hosted two PSL matches under tight security measures.

Both Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United brought most of their overseas players to Pakistan.

Sports lovers and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) believe that improved law and order situation in the country and the participation of international players in PSL matches in Pakistan will help the return of International cricket in Pakistan.

International cricket was suspended in Pakistan for several years after a deadly gun attack on Sri Lankan cricket team bus in Lahore in 2009 that killed eight Pakistani nationals and left some of Sri Lankan players and their staff members injured.

In recent years, Pakistan Cricket Board has been assuring international cricketers that situation in the country has improved and now Pakistan is safe for them to play.