Misk to implement cloud computing to help Saudi SMBs innovate faster

RIYADH: The Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Foundation (Misk) announced, Sunday, that this year it will begin implementing the Amazon Internet Services program AWS CloudStart, which will promote cloud computing in Saudi small and midsize businesses (SMBs), SPA reported.The program will focus on developing cloud-based services and solutions at government, nonprofit, and educational organizations in the Kingdom.Misk will use AWS CloudStart to provide cloud resources and skills to help SMBs transform their businesses and innovate faster.The program is also expected to help the public sector to develop new solutions for service provision.AWS CloudStart offers resources including training, practice labs, and promotional credits worth $1 million.The program works with economic development organizations around the world to provide education and hands-on training at cloud-computing labs to improve the skills of entrepreneurs in this field, promote economic growth, and encourage innovation.Amazon Internet Services will provide specialized training at the labs through Misk Foundation.Misk is a non-profit foundation devoted to cultivating learning and leadership skills in Saudi Arabia through focusing on the country’s youth.