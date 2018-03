DUBAI: The granddaughter of Grace Kelly is rumored to be newly engaged to French-Lebanese film producer Dimitri Rassam following a year-long romance, according to reports.Charlotte Casiraghi is ninth in line to the throne of Monaco, an established writer and the granddaughter of Hollywood star Gracy Kelly and her husband, Prince Rainier III.The 31-year-old was spotted wearing a diamond on her ring finger at Saturday’s annual Rose Ball in Monte Carlo and was joined by her 36-year-old beau.Casiraghi’s mother, Princess Caroline, and her brother, Pierre, also attended the event, which was hosted by designer Karl Largerfeld.