Fashion

Angelina Jolie dons Lebanese label in Italian magazine

ARAB NEWS |
Angelina Jolie is an avid fan of Arab designers. (AFP)

DUBAI: US actor and director Angelina Jolie is known the world over for her striking red carpet looks and the star is no stranger to Arab designers, having turned to Lebanon’s Elie Saab on too many an occasion to keep count.
Jolie’s love affair with the whimsical fashion house was on show again in this month’s Grazia Italy magazine, as the Hollywood siren posed in a cream strapless Elie Saab gown in a shoot to promote the perfume Mon Guerlain, for which she is the face.
Elie Saab posted a photograph of Jolie in the sultry dress with a caption that read: “That captivating beauty.”
Jolie’s intricate tattoos steal the spotlight in the photographs, with one of the shots focusing on the actor’s back, which is covered in ancient Cambodian and Thai symbols.
The partnership between Jolie and Guerlain was announced in 2017 and will see the actor donate her entire earnings from the campaign to charity.
“We create perfumes for the women we admire,” Jacques Guerlain said in a statement in 2017. The brand’s master perfumer, Thierry Wasser, added that he sought inspiration from Jolie to create the fragrance.
As well as being a Hollywood mover and shaker and a mother of six, Jolie is a special envoy of the UN Refugee Agency and regularly travels to countries in the Middle East and Asia to meet with refugees and at-risk women and children.

