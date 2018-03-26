  • Search form

The Nation: Pakistanis distressed as Uighur wives vanish

A man looks out over the China-Pakistan Friendship Highway and the Karakoram mountain range near Tashkurgan in China's western Xinjiang province, near the China-Pakistan border, last June. (AFP)
March 26: The Nation states that every autumn on the mountainous Karakoram Highway, part of the ancient Silk Road, groups of Pakistani merchants living in China's far west would wave goodbye to their Chinese wives and cross the border to spend winter in their home country. Their families, they learned, had disappeared into a growing network of shadowy "reeducation centers" that have swept up the region's Uighur Muslim minority over fears of militancy crossing the border from Pakistan.
