The Nation: Pakistanis distressed as Uighur wives vanish

The Nation states that every autumn on the mountainous Karakoram Highway, part of the ancient Silk Road, groups of Pakistani merchants living in China's far west would wave goodbye to their Chinese wives and cross the border to spend winter in their home country. Their families, they learned, had disappeared into a growing network of shadowy "reeducation centers" that have swept up the region's Uighur Muslim minority over fears of militancy crossing the border from Pakistan.