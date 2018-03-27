Winners of 2018 King Faisal Prize receive honors from King Salman

RIYADH: King Salman honored five winners of the King Faisal Prize during a ceremony on March 26.The prize, launched by the King Faisal Foundation in 1979, recognizes outstanding work by individuals and institutions in five categories: service to Islam, Islamic studies, Arabic language and literature, medicine, and science.Prince Khalid recited poetry, praised the winners and talked about the goal of the prize: to elevate humanity through the noble traits of Islam. It aims to benefit Muslims now and in the future by inspiring them to participate in all aspects of civilization, and to enrich human knowledge and development.The winners in each field gave a speech as they received their medal from the king.Professor Irwandi Jaswir, winner of the prize for service to Islam, told the guests attending the ceremony at Al-Faisaliah Hotel: “I believe in giving back to the Muslim community by publishing all my works in halal methods. I know the importance of embracing the halal science.”After the ceremony, he added: “This is a gift from Allah to me, but one thing is important that I have been taught that it’s a first time that a scientist to win to a service to Islam. I feel very thankful for what we have done.”Professor Bashar Awad Marouf, who received the award for Islamic studies, said: “Today we remember Allah’s blessings and with prayer and gratitude, and we remember King Faisal and his children who have [continued] his legacy by honoring science and scholars.”Arabic language and literature prize recipient professor Chokri Mabkhout said: “I never realized while I was writing my CV years and years ago that my research would be honored with this prize.”The medicine prize went to professor James Patrick Allison, who said: “As a scientist I feel we should always do what we can for the betterment of man.”Science winner John Macleod Ball said: “If I’ve achieved anything in science it’s largely because of the people in my life. I could’ve done little without my wife and family.”Over the years many influential people who have contributed greatly to the world have been honored with the prize, with 18 also winning the Nobel prize for their works of excellence. More than 100 winners have earned other international awards.“We are always proud of the winners and their humanitarian work,” Princess Lolowah Al-Faisal said after the ceremony. “My father [King Faisal] has said, ‘There will come a day when the rays of knowledge and peace will shine bright from our nation.’ This is what is taking place now, and it is just a fragment of he wanted.”