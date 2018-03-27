  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 9 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Israel strikes Hamas in Gaza for second day

Middle-East

Israel strikes Hamas in Gaza for second day

AFP |
An Israeli C-130 Hercules plane launches anti-missile flares near the southern Israeli city of Beer Sheva, in this December 27, 2017 file photo. (AFP)

Related Articles

GAZA CITY: An Israeli tank struck two Hamas positions in the Gaza Strip late on Sunday after bullets were fired from the Palestinian enclave, the Israeli army said.
Two observation points belonging to the armed wing of the movement were struck in the northern part of the enclave, the army said.
Palestinian security sources said there had been no casualties.
It was the second night in a row that Israel had struck the coastal territory.
The strikes came ahead of a planned protest on Friday in which Palestinians have been urged to camp along Gaza’s border with Israel.
On Sunday night, Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system was activated and sirens sounded near the border, but it later turned out these were false alarms.
The army said it was investigating why the systems turned on, but said “unusual machine gun fire toward Israel was identified.”
Hamas’s armed wing began a military training operation Sunday which is expected to end Monday morning.
It included firing rockets into the sea, Palestinian security sources said.
Israel is wary of Friday’s planned protests to mark Land Day, which commemorates the death of six unarmed protesters in 1976.
The protest is expected to grow from then until around May 14, the date the US is set to inaugurate its capital in Jerusalem.
US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and move the embassy there infuriated Palestinians.

Related Articles

Tags: Israel Gaza Palestine

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Israel strikes Hamas in Gaza for second day

GAZA CITY: An Israeli tank struck two Hamas positions in the Gaza Strip late on Sunday after...

Election outcome may be assured, but Egyptians demand improvements

Special

CAIRO: In 2014, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi won 97 percent of the vote with a turnout...

Israel strikes Hamas in Gaza for second day
Election outcome may be assured, but Egyptians demand improvements
Voting starts in Egypt’s presidential elections
In face of Ghouta defeat, Syrian fighters blame each other
Tusk says no ‘concrete solutions’ in EU-Turkey talks
Russia says deal expected with more rebels in Syria’s Ghouta
Latest News
Israel strikes Hamas in Gaza for second day
17 views
Special
Election outcome may be assured, but Egyptians demand improvements
5 views
Special
Voting starts in Egypt’s presidential elections
8 views
In face of Ghouta defeat, Syrian fighters blame each other
8 views
Winners of 2018 King Faisal Prize receive honors from King Salman
34 views
Saudi youth fostering literary development in Jeddah
31 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR