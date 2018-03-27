  • Search form

World

Michigan man guilty in killing streamed on Facebook Live

The Associated Press
In this March 21, 2018 photo, Anthony Gelia appears for his open murder trial in front of Jackson County Circuit Court Judge John McBain in Jackson, Mich. (AP)

JACKSON, Michigan: A jury has convicted a Michigan man of first-degree felony murder after he was accused of breaking into a home and shooting a woman while streaming the attack on Facebook Live.
Twenty-year-old Anthony Gelia also was found guilty Monday of first-degree home invasion and a felony firearms charge stemming from the November 2016 killing of 26-year-old Brittany Southwell.
Jurors appeared shaken Friday while they watched a Facebook Live recording recovered from Gelia’s cellphone showing him kick in a door and open fire.
A medical examiner said Southwell died from a bullet that entered her side and punctured her lungs.
The Jackson Citizen Patriot reports Gelia is scheduled to be sentenced May 9. A felony murder conviction in Michigan carries a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole.

