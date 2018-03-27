UAE says civilian flight paths will not change after fighter jet incident

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates will not change its civilian flight paths, the chairman of its General Civil Aviation Authority said on Tuesday, a day after the UAE accused Qatari fighter jets of flying dangerously close to two of its civilian planes.Asked if any changes would be made to civilian routes, Sultan bin Saeed Al-Mansouri said: “We have no plans at the present time.”The UAE called the incident — which Qatar denied — a “provocative action,” and said it had already reported two similar events to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the United Nations’ aviation agency.Speaking on the sidelines of a conference in Dubai, Mansouri said the UAE would now complain to the ICAO again.Two Qatari fighter jets flew dangerously close to two civilian aircraft from the United Arab Emirates while they were in Bahraini airspace on Monday, UAE state news agency WAM quoted its civil aviation authority as saying.WAM said the General Civil Aviation Authority had condemned the “provocative action,” which it said followed two similar incidents that had been reported by the UAE to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the United Nations’ aviation agency.The UAE, along with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt, imposed travel, diplomatic and trade sanctions on Qatar last June, accusing it of supporting extremists.Bahrain’s civil aviation authority confirmed the incident took place, saying two Qatari fighter jets flew under a UAE Airbus A320 en route from the emirate of Fujairah to Rome, forcing the UAE aircraft to fly at a higher altitude.Bahrain said this was the second such incident to take place on the same day.The airline involved was not specified.The Bahraini agency said in a statement carried by state news agency BNA that the Qatari jets entered airspace managed by Bahrain without prior authorization, and that the necessary measures had been taken to file a complaint with the ICAO.