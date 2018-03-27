  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 16 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • UAE says civilian flight paths will not change after fighter jet incident

Middle-East

Update

UAE says civilian flight paths will not change after fighter jet incident

REUTERS |
Two Qatari fighter jets flew dangerously close to two civilian aircraft from the United Arab Emirates while they were in Bahraini airspace. (Shutterstock)

Related Articles

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates will not change its civilian flight paths, the chairman of its General Civil Aviation Authority said on Tuesday, a day after the UAE accused Qatari fighter jets of flying dangerously close to two of its civilian planes.
Asked if any changes would be made to civilian routes, Sultan bin Saeed Al-Mansouri said: “We have no plans at the present time.”
The UAE called the incident — which Qatar denied — a “provocative action,” and said it had already reported two similar events to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the United Nations’ aviation agency.
Speaking on the sidelines of a conference in Dubai, Mansouri said the UAE would now complain to the ICAO again.
Two Qatari fighter jets flew dangerously close to two civilian aircraft from the United Arab Emirates while they were in Bahraini airspace on Monday, UAE state news agency WAM quoted its civil aviation authority as saying.
WAM said the General Civil Aviation Authority had condemned the “provocative action,” which it said followed two similar incidents that had been reported by the UAE to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the United Nations’ aviation agency.
The UAE, along with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt, imposed travel, diplomatic and trade sanctions on Qatar last June, accusing it of supporting extremists.
Bahrain’s civil aviation authority confirmed the incident took place, saying two Qatari fighter jets flew under a UAE Airbus A320 en route from the emirate of Fujairah to Rome, forcing the UAE aircraft to fly at a higher altitude.
Bahrain said this was the second such incident to take place on the same day.
The airline involved was not specified.
The Bahraini agency said in a statement carried by state news agency BNA that the Qatari jets entered airspace managed by Bahrain without prior authorization, and that the necessary measures had been taken to file a complaint with the ICAO.

Related Articles

Tags: uae-qatar uae flights GCC

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

UNICEF: Half a million students drop out in Yemen war

SANAA: Close to half a million Yemeni children have dropped out of school since 2015, UNICEF said...

Biggest convoy yet evacuates Syria’s ruined Ghouta

DAMASCUS: The largest convoy yet of armed fighters and civilians left a devastated pocket of...

UNICEF: Half a million students drop out in Yemen war
Biggest convoy yet evacuates Syria’s ruined Ghouta
Iraq will prevent attacks on Turkey, Iraqi PM Abadi tells Turkey’s Yildirim
Egypt begins second day of voting as El-Sisi coasts toward victory
UAE says civilian flight paths will not change after fighter jet incident
Israel strikes Hamas in Gaza for second day
Latest News
Breaking News
Saudi Arabia's stock market closes at highest level since August 2015
184 views
Saudi Arabia’s Aramco chief says IPO on track for 2018
205 views
Gulf female sports stars set to headline Dubai women’s festival
173 views
Special
Saudi Arabia add friendlies against Algeria and Greece to World Cup schedule
193 views
Adwoa Aboah shines on new Vogue Arabia cover
154 views
UNICEF: Half a million students drop out in Yemen war
118 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR