Business & Economy

Update

Saudi Arabia's stock market closes at highest level since August 2015

ARAB NEWS |
Saudi Arabia's stock market closes at highest level since August 2015. (REUTERS)

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's index rose 0.9 percent to its highest level since August 2015 as investors expect FTSE to upgrade Riyadh to secondary emerging market status.
More than181 million shares were traded, which was shared by more than 108,000 transactions, and the shares of 95 companies rose in value. 
Saudi Arabia's benchmark index closed 9.54 points lower at 2,976.86 points, with trades worth more than SR1.1 million.
The number of shares traded reached over 60 thousand shares, which were traded across 161 transactions.
Investors were bullish on Saudi stocks, all sectors included, as they expect billions of dollars to pour into the market after the upgrade.

