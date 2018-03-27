  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 33 sec ago
Breaking News
Saudi Crown Prince: OPEC seeks to cooperate with Russia over oil supplies for the next 10 - 20 years

You are here

  • Home
  • South Korean president visits his troops training Emiratis

Middle-East

South Korean president visits his troops training Emiratis

AP |
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces (3L), President of South Korea Moon Jae-in (2L), Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohamed sl-Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al-Ain Region and Lt-General Saif bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, clapping during a celebration ceremony for the completion of the first unit of construction at the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in Al-Dafrah. (AFP via WAM)
DUBAI: Wrapping up his first trip to the Mideast, South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday visited his nation’s special forces training Emirati soldiers and pledged that peace on the Korean Peninsula would bring new business opportunities.
Moon’s trip to the United Arab Emirates helped solidify Seoul’s ties to a nation vital to its fossil fuel supplies. South Korea is also building its first nuclear power plant overseas in the Gulf Arab state, the first such facility on the Arabian Peninsula.
On Tuesday, a statement from the South Korean presidency said Moon visited troops taking part in a program called “Akh,” the Arabic word for “brother.” The program, running since 2011, has Korean commandos train Emirati forces.
“The ‘Akh’ unit is a symbol of the defense cooperation between South Korea and the United Arab Emirates and will also serve as a stepping stone toward further developing relations between the countries so they would see each other as a ‘brother nation,’” Moon said in the statement.
Moon later visited Dubai’s ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building. While at the tower, he gave a brief speech.
“South Korea is now building peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula. Right now is the best time to invest in South Korea,” Moon said. “If we can stabilize peace in the Korean Peninsula, your investment will bear fruit and new business opportunities will arise.”
Neither Moon nor Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha addressed the mysterious armored train that made a round trip from North Korea to Beijing on Tuesday.

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

South Korean president visits his troops training Emiratis

DUBAI: Wrapping up his first trip to the Mideast, South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday...

UNICEF: Half a million students drop out in Yemen war

SANAA: Close to half a million Yemeni children have dropped out of school since 2015, UNICEF said...

South Korean president visits his troops training Emiratis
UNICEF: Half a million students drop out in Yemen war
Biggest convoy yet evacuates Syria’s ruined Ghouta
Iraq will prevent attacks on Turkey, Iraqi PM Abadi tells Turkey’s Yildirim
Egypt begins second day of voting as El-Sisi coasts toward victory
UAE says civilian flight paths will not change after fighter jet incident
Latest News
South Korean president visits his troops training Emiratis
Breaking News
Saudi Crown Prince: OPEC seeks to cooperate with Russia over oil supplies for the next 10 - 20 years
35 views
Saudi: Iran is still breaking arms embargo, supplying Houthi militia with Ballistic missile.
69 views
Update
Saudi Arabia's stock market closes at highest level since August 2015
325 views
Saudi Arabia’s Aramco chief says IPO on track for 2018
370 views
Gulf female sports stars set to headline Dubai women’s festival
283 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR