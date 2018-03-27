  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 18 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Italian man cleared of aubergine theft after nine years

Offbeat

Italian man cleared of aubergine theft after nine years

AFP |
File photo of a field in Puglia Italy, where a man has been acquitted after nine years for allegedly stealing an aubergine in 2009. (Reuters)

Related Articles

ROME: An Italian man has finally been acquitted of stealing an aubergine nine years after first being charged, ending a legal wrangle over a piece of fruit worth pennies that cost taxpayers thousands.
The man, then aged 49, had the incriminating aubergine in his bucket when police caught him trying to escape through a privately owned field near Lecce, in the southern region of Puglia, in 2009.
While being taken away, he pleaded with the police that he had tried to steal the nightshade because he was unemployed and desperate to feed his child.
However the courts initially showed no mercy, sentencing him to five months in prison and ordering him to pay a 500-euro ($620) fine. That punishment was reduced on appeal to two months’ jail and 120 euros.
The man’s legal counsel was still not satifised and took the case to the Court of Cassation in Rome, Italy’s highest appeals court, where the defendant was acquitted nearly a decade after he was first arrested.
The Court of Cassation criticized the lower courts in Lecce for not taking into account the extreme weakness of the prosecution’s case given the man’s financial situation.
The La Repubblica newspaper quoted the ruling as saying that the man “was definitely acting to satisfy the hunger of his family... there are grounds for justification (of the theft).”
The court also lamented the amount of public money spent on the case, with 7,000-8,000 euros going toward legal fees as the man was too poor to pay for his own defense, La Repubblica reported.

Related Articles

Tags: Italy

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

Italian man cleared of aubergine theft after nine years

ROME: An Italian man has finally been acquitted of stealing an aubergine nine years after first...

Gulf female sports stars set to headline Dubai women’s festival

CAIRO: Three female Arab fitness stars have been announced as the crowd-drawing speakers at a Dubai...

Italian man cleared of aubergine theft after nine years
Gulf female sports stars set to headline Dubai women’s festival
New Zealand says it can’t find Russian spies to expel
Floki ends Saudi Comic Con with a bang
VIDEO: Gulf Arab man assaulted in London inside his Mercedes SUV
Rumors swirl as Grace Kelly’s granddaughter seems set to marry French-Lebanese beau
Latest News
Italian man cleared of aubergine theft after nine years
Israel detains armed Palestinians from Gaza: Army officials
1 views
Special
Saudi Aramco IPO prospectus ‘virtually ready,’ with new reserves valuation likely to top 260bn barrels
8 views
China’s Huawei see Europe as stepping stone in Samsung/Apple rivalry
11 views
UK MPs demand Zuckerberg testify on data row after he offers deputy
15 views
South Korean president visits his troops training Emiratis
54 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR