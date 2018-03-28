  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 17 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Israeli PM discharged from hospital with minor infection

Middle-East

Israeli PM discharged from hospital with minor infection

AP |
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the annual health conference in Tel Aviv on March 27, 2018. Netanyahu was undergoing tests in the Hadassah hospital of Jerusalem on March 27, 2018, after being admitted with a case of “high fever.” (Jack Guez/AFP)

Related Articles

JERUSALEM: The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he was discharged from a hospital after a brief stay for an infection.
It said Wednesday morning that a series of tests showed the 68-year-old was suffering from a “minor viral infection of his upper respiratory tract.” It said his doctors had recommended rest and prescribed medication.
Netanyahu’s doctors admitted him late Tuesday with a high temperature and a cough. He had suffered a throat infection about two weeks ago.
Netanyahu has been battling a slew of corruption allegations in recent months, and police have recommended he be indicted on charges related to two cases. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Related Articles

Tags: Benjamin Netanyahu Israel

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Israeli PM discharged from hospital with minor infection

JERUSALEM: The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he was discharged from a...

No good options for Syria’s vanquished rebels in Ghouta

BEIRUT: Three years ago, the Army of Islam, one of Syria’s most powerful armed opposition groups,...

Israeli PM discharged from hospital with minor infection
No good options for Syria’s vanquished rebels in Ghouta
Palestinians prepare mass demonstrations along Gaza border
Iraqi Roma village school reopens 14 years after destruction
A long bus ride out of ‘hell’ for exhausted Ghouta evacuees
UN Syria probe awash with war crime evidence
Latest News
Israeli PM discharged from hospital with minor infection
2 views
Faked death goes viral after failed cricket bet
42 views
No good options for Syria’s vanquished rebels in Ghouta
25 views
Palestinians prepare mass demonstrations along Gaza border
119 views
BMW sued in US over diesel emissions
361 views
Update
Crown Prince signs MoU with Softbank to set up the world's largest solar project
1086 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR