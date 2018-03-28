  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 26 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Billboards across London call for ‘People’s Vote’ on Brexit deal

World

Billboards across London call for ‘People’s Vote’ on Brexit deal

AFP |
Pedestrians walk under a new billboard launched by campaign group Best for Britain in Leicester Square in London on March 28, 2018. (AFP)

Related Articles

LONDON: Anti-Brexit group Best for Britain on Wednesday unveiled a nationwide billboard campaign as part of a bid to force another public vote on leaving the European Union.
The campaign will also include posters, social media and other digital advertisements aimed at both Leave and Remain voters.
Billboards will this week appear at London hubs Leicester Square, Westfield Stratford and Canary Wharf as well as in Birmingham, Manchester and Liverpool.
The campaign comes as Britain begins a one-year countdown from Thursday to its scheduled departure date from the bloc.
Advertisements calling for a “People’s Vote” on the final Brexit deal will also appear in the Evening Standard and The Guardian newspapers.
“The campaign is aimed at involving the public into the campaign calling for a public vote on the Brexit deal,” Best for Britain said in a statement.
The campaign has not specified the terms of the vote they are calling for, and what would happen if the deal were rejected.
The posters feature British citizens from various walks of life under the words “When will we know what we voted for?“
Chair of Best for Britain Mark Malloch-Brown said that voters were “profoundly and increasingly frustrated that they still do not know what Brexit means.”
“This government’s strategy to fudge, dodge and delay their way to a rubber stamp vote in October is already beginning to unravel. This media campaign simply aims to hasten that process,” he explained.
The campaign group hit the headlines last month when it emerged that it had received a £400,0000 donation from billionaire investor George Soros.
The revelation led to accusations from pro-Brexit newspaper The Daily Telegraph that he was leading a “campaign to overturn” the June 2016 vote.

Related Articles

Tags: UK London Brexit politics EU Europe

Comments

MORE FROM World

France honors officer who sacrificed his life in terrorist attack

PARIS: President Emmanuel Macron led national tributes on Wednesday to the gendarme who switched...

Billboards across London call for ‘People’s Vote’ on Brexit deal

LONDON: Anti-Brexit group Best for Britain on Wednesday unveiled a nationwide billboard campaign as...

France honors officer who sacrificed his life in terrorist attack
Billboards across London call for ‘People’s Vote’ on Brexit deal
NATO expels seven Russian diplomats over spy attack
Kim, Xi portray strong ties after N. Korean leader’s visit
Sister tells of UK gang abuse that led to death of Egyptian student Mariam Moustafa
Far-right extremism ‘a growing threat’ in UK
Latest News
France honors officer who sacrificed his life in terrorist attack
Billboards across London call for ‘People’s Vote’ on Brexit deal
4 views
Iran’s Ahmadinejad says ally on hunger strike since ‘unjust’ arrest
20 views
Syrian army prepares ‘huge’ operation in last rebel bastion as pressure mounts
37 views
GSA FIFA 18 Cup announced as official qualifier for the FIFA 18 Global Series on "The Road to the FIFA eWorld Cup"
48 views
Jessica Kahawaty to give TEDx talk
98 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR