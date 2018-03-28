  • Search form

Middle-East

UN calls for $150M for urgent relief in Syria

AP |
Syrian children stand in a street as one of them holds a basketball, in the town of Hazzeh in Eastern Ghouta, on the outskirts of the Syrian capital Damascus, on March 28, 2018. / AFP / STRINGER
A Syrian boy rides a bicycle past a government soldier in the town of Hazzeh in Eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, Mar 28, 2018. (AFP)
A Syrian boy play amidst the rubble in the town of Hazzeh in Eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, Mar 28, 2018. (AFP)
Photo showing a view of the town of Hazzeh in Eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, Mar 28, 2018. (AFP)
DAMASCUS: A UN official in Syria says aid groups need $150 million to provide urgent relief to a quarter-million people recently displaced by separate
offensives by the Syrian government outside Damascus and by Turkish-led forces in the north.
UN coordinator Ali Al-Za’atari says at least 80,000 people have fled the government’s offensive in the eastern Ghouta suburbs, where shelling and airstrikes have killed hundreds of people in recent weeks. He says 50,000 are still living in shelters, with many requiring medical care.
He says another 180,000 displaced Syrians are in need in the northern town of Tel Rifaat, after Turkish forces seized the Kurdish-controlled town of Afrin.
On Wednesday, he told reporters in Damascus that “finance is coming, but is still beneath the required level.”

