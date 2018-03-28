Two citizens sentenced to 47 years in prison for joining Iraqi Kata’ib Hezbollah

JEDDAH: The Specialized Criminal Court (SCC) in Riyadh appealed the request of the general prosecutor to sentence two citizens to the death penalty.

The court sentenced the first man to 25 years in prison and the second one to 22 years after they were found guilty of joining the terrorist organization of Iraqi Kata’ib Hezbollah and its military camps in Iran and Iraq.

The two citizens were found guilty of training in the use of weapons, explosives and grenades to carry out terrorist acts in the Kingdom to destabilize national secirity and create chaos. They were caught communicating with a man in Iran on social media and providing him with information on the oil pipelines linking Abqaiq and Yanbu. The first man was accused of financing terrorism by paying his and another arrested man’s travel fees to Iran in order to join the terror organization.

SCC sentenced the first man to 25 years in prison, seized his mobile phone and banned him from traveling for 25 years after he finishes his sentence. SCC sentenced the second man to 22 years in prison, seized his two mobile phones and banned him from traveling for 22 years after he finishes his sentence.