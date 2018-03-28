  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 42 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Houthi militants, Iran aiming to impoverish Yemeni people: Saudi Ambassador

Middle-East

Houthi militants, Iran aiming to impoverish Yemeni people: Saudi Ambassador

ARAB NEWS |
photo grab from interview with Saudi Ambassador to Yemen Mohammed AL-Jaber. (Al-Arabiya)
LONDON: Houthi militia in Yemen are bent on “starving” the Yemeni people, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Yemen Mohamed Al-Jaber said.

The Saudi official said in a media interview that “Houthi militants are pursuing Iranian policies aimed at impoverishing and starving civilians in Yemen.”

Al-Jaber who is also the head of the Direct Humanitarian Operation Support Center in Yemen added: “Houthi militia have robbed the funds of United Nations set aside for aid operations many times.”

Al-Jaber explained that a “political solution” is the only way to end the war in Yemen, and that Houthi militia and Iran’s strategy rejects all political settlement as part of keeping the region in a state of chaos.

The Saudi ambassador said that Iran and their Houthi allies have refused repeatedly to cooperate with UN plans to facilitate humanitarian access to the needy in Yemen.

Recently, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other coalition members have pledged over $1.5 billion to help fund UN operations in Yemen.

“Coalition donations are huge and historic and could help restart the Yemeni economy and job creation for all Yemeni,” said Al-Jaber

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Ancient Iraqi statue destroyed by Daesh recreated in London

LONDON: A reconstruction, made from date-syrup cans, of an ancient Iraqi statue destroyed by Daesh...

Europe set to get tough over Iran’s ballistic missiles

JEDDAH: EU ambassadors discussed on Wednesday possible new sanctions on Iran. A decision regarding...

Ancient Iraqi statue destroyed by Daesh recreated in London
Europe set to get tough over Iran’s ballistic missiles
Syrian regime prepares ‘huge’ operation in last rebel bastion
Houthi militants, Iran aiming to impoverish Yemeni people: Saudi Ambassador
UAE pledges $500 million to UN aid efforts in Yemen — state media
Election authority looking into fining eligible Egyptians who refused vote
Latest News
How a royal visit to a Frisco shipyard cemented US-Saudi relations
Italian anti-terrorism police arrest Moroccan, investigate others
18 views
Saudi Arabia’s crown prince meets with US religious leaders, urges tolerance
138 views
Saudi Aramco finalizes refinery deal with Malaysia’s Petronas
80 views
Special
Iraq may have twice as much oil as previously thought, says minister
80 views
Ancient Iraqi statue destroyed by Daesh recreated in London
55 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR