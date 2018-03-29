  • Search form

  • Malala makes first trip to Pakistan since Taliban attack

World

Malala makes first trip to Pakistan since Taliban attack

AFP |
In this file photo, Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai participates in the Oslo Summit on Education for Development at Oslo Plaza, Norway July, 7, 2015. (REUTERS)

ISLAMABAD: Nobel peace laureate Malala Yousafzai returned to Pakistan on Thursday, officials said, in her first visit to her native country since she was shot in the head by a Taliban gunman for advocating education for girls in 2012.
Precize details of her itinerary have been “kept secret in view of the sensitivity surrounding the visit,” a government official said of the trip, which is expected to last four days and include a meeting with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.
Accompanied by her parents, the 20-year-old Yousafzai was escorted through Islamabad’s Benazir Bhutto International Airport under tight security, according to still photographs broadcast on local television.
Malala has become a global symbol for human rights and a vocal campaigner for girls’ education since a gunman boarded her school bus in the Swat valley on October 9, 2012, asked “Who is Malala?” and shot her.
She was treated for her injuries in the British city of Birmingham, where she completed her schooling.
Winner of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014, she has continued her campaigning while pursuing her studies at Oxford University.

