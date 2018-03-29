BBC Arabic starts trainee scheme for disabled journalists

LONDON: BBC Arabic has launched its first ever trainee scheme for journalists with disabilities, offering them a rare chance to improve their reporting skills with one of the world’s leading Arabic news services.From yesterday, anyone with a disability — whether visible or not — and an interest in journalism can apply to spend six months learning with experienced staff at the BBC’s headquarters in London and in their home country.There are six places on the scheme, which is called AimHigh. Successful applicants will spend the first three weeks at Broadcasting House in the UK’s capital, learning on different platforms of BBC Arabic’s news service. The scheme covers all travel, accommodation and expenses for this period.Afterwards, the candidates will return to their home country and continue training with senior BBC journalists and a mentor from BBC Arabic News or Programs. They will be taught how to create programs for television, radio, digital, online and social media.“We want anyone with a disability, be that hidden or visible, to consider applying to be part of this exciting new opportunity, ” said Sam Farah, head of BBC Arabic.The BBC has said that all applications will be assessed by someone who is “disability aware.” Even if not selected, applicants will receive detailed feedback to help them with their careers. All applicants must be aged over 18 and fluent in Arabic. They will preferably also be fluent in English, but they do not need to have previous experience working as journalists.Rasha Kashan, editor of diversity and special projects at BBC Arabic, said: “(Becoming a journalist) can seem an impossible ambition to achieve for people starting out. This scheme is our attempt at giving a voice to those whose journalism is essential to be represented.”BBC Arabic, the oldest non-English language service in the BBC, is 80 this year. The closing date for applications is April 16, 2018. To apply go to: www.bbcarabic.com/aimhigh