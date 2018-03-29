Moroccan police thwart terrorist plot aimed at destabilising country

RABAT: Moroccan security services succeeded in thwarting a dangerous terrorist plot aimed at destabilizing the country on Thursday, according to a statement from the Moroccan Ministry of Interior.Security services dismantled a terror cell consisting of eight members between the ages of 21 and 31. The cell was operating in the cities of Oued Zem and Tangier and its members held extremist views in line with Daesh ideology.The statement said that investigations revealed the suspects were searching for raw materials so that they could manufacture explosive devices and belts and carry out high level terrorist operations targeting sensitive sites in a number of cities in the country, thereby implementing the “subversive agenda of Daesh.”