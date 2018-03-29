  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 11 min 53 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Sixty eight killed in Venezuelan police station riot and fire

World

Sixty eight killed in Venezuelan police station riot and fire

REUTERS |
Relatives of prisoners wait outside police headquarters in Valencia, northern Carabobo state, Venezuela. A total of 68 people died during an attempted jailbreak in Venezuela after a fire engulfed police holding cells in one of the worst tragedies in years in a notoriously violent and overcrowded prison system. (AFP)

Related Articles

VALENCIA: Rioting and a fire in the cells of a Venezuelan police station in the central city of Venezuela killed 68 people on Wednesday, according to the government and witnesses.
Families hoping for news outside the police station were dispersed with tear gas and authorities did not give information until late into the evening.
“The State Prosecutor’s Office guarantees to deepen investigations to immediately clarify what happened in these painful events that have left dozens of Venezuelan families in mourning,” said Chief Prosecutor Tarek William Saab on Twitter.
Venezuelan prisons are notoriously overcrowded and filled with weapons and drugs. Riots leaving dozens dead are not uncommon.
State official Jesus Santander said the state of Carabobo was in mourning after the incident in the city of Valencia.
“Forensic doctors are determining the number of fatalities,” Santander said. A policeman was shot in the leg and was in a stable condition and firefighters had extinguished the flames, he said.
Many Venezuelan prisons are lawless and have been for decades. Prisoners often openly wield machine guns and grenades, use drugs and leave guards powerless.
“There are people who are inside those dungeons (...) and the authorities do not know they exist because they do not dare to enter,” said Humberto Prado, a local prisons rights activist.

Related Articles

Tags: Venezuela Valencia prison riot

Comments

MORE FROM World

Pakistan, US reiterate commitment to act against all terror groups

Special

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the US reiterated their firm commitment to act against all groups that...

UN chief warns another Cold War developing between Russia, US

UNITED NATIONS: United Nations chief Antonio Guterres warned on Thursday that Russian and US...

Pakistan, US reiterate commitment to act against all terror groups
UN chief warns another Cold War developing between Russia, US
Afghan president Ashraf Ghani vows to hold elections
Russia to expel 60 US diplomats, close a US consulate: Lavrov
Bangladesh government finalizing list of 10,000 Rohingya for repatriation to Myanmar
Germany arrests four Syrians over mosque fire
Latest News
Market rules ready for Aramco listing ‘by end of June’
75 views
Special
Saudi stocks to attract $45bn in foreign funds after upgrade
97 views
Special
Dubai-born driver Ed Jones making a name for himself in IndyCar
54 views
Saudi Arabia sandstorm disrupts road and air transport
479 views
Dubai-based Noor Bank plans roadshows for sukuk
69 views
Superjumbo flight to Lebanon brings hopes of tourism revival
104 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR