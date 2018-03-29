Dubai-based Noor Bank plans roadshows for sukuk

DUBAI: Noor Bank, the Dubai-based lender, plans to start roadshows next week for a benchmark-sized sukuk, according to a source familiar with the matter. A benchmark issue is usually around $500 million.Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered are arranging the issue, which will likely have a five year duration, the source said.Activity in the Islamic bond market has been relatively brisk this month, with Dubai-based airline Emirates, Saudi Arabia’s Dar Al-Arkan Real Estate Development and the government of Sharjah all issuing sukuk. Most recently, Bahrain this week issued a $1 billion sukuk.Since chief executive John Iossifidis joined Noor in April last year, the bank has undertaken a turnaround plan, including moving away from unsecured lending to small and medium-sized enterprises and shifting the focus of its retail business more toward affluent consumer clients.The government of Dubai, members of the emirate’s ruling family and a select group of UAE nationals own 88.3 percent of the bank’s shares in aggregate, according to its website.