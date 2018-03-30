  • Search form

Saudi Crown Prince meets with Security Council members

ARAB NEWS |
Saudi Crown Prince meets with Security Council members (SPA)

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with representatives of the five permanent members of the Security Council at his residence in New York on Thursday.
The envoys were Fransoa Dilteg of France, Nikki Haley of the US, MA Zhaoxu of China, and Jonathan Allen of Britain.
During the meeting, they discussed the general situation in the Middle East, including the developments in the crisis in Yemen and the Houthi-violations backed by Iran.
The crown prince reitterated Saudi Arabia’s commitment to the Charter of the United Nations and the great cooperation between them.
The meeting was attended by senior Saudi and US officials.

