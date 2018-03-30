  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 11 sec ago
Breaking News
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince calls on international community places sanctions on Iran

You are here

  • Home
  • Injured Australia bowler Mitchel Starc to miss Indian Premier League

Sports

Injured Australia bowler Mitchel Starc to miss Indian Premier League

AFP |

Related Articles

JOHANNESBURG: Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc has been ruled out of the fourth Test against South Africa as well as the Indian Premier League because of a stress fracture in his lower right leg.
Captain Tim Paine said at the toss on Friday that Starc had been “battling some injuries throughout the tour” and had been rested from the final Test.
But Cricket Australia’s website later stated that his injury was a stress fracture and that he would fly home after the Test for further assessment.
Starc had been signed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the IPL, which starts on April 7.
He is the third high-profile Australian to be ruled out of the lucrative tournament following the cancelation of the contracts of Steve Smith and David Warner, both banned by Cricket Australia for their part in the ball tampering controversy during the South African Test series.
Starc was man of the match in the first Test in Durban but only took three wickets for 304 runs in the next two Tests.
It is understood that in accordance with the Player Regulations, KKR will now be allowed to choose a replacement from the Registered and Available Player Pool. Two-time champions KKR open their IPL 2018 campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 8.

Related Articles

Tags: Cricket Indian Premier League Australia cricket

Comments

MORE FROM Sports

Injured Australia bowler Mitchel Starc to miss Indian Premier League

JOHANNESBURG: Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc has been ruled out of the fourth Test against...

Pakistan revival strengthens with Windies T20s

KARACHI: Pakistan will take another significant step toward the revival of international cricket as...

Injured Australia bowler Mitchel Starc to miss Indian Premier League
Pakistan revival strengthens with Windies T20s
Mark Wood ‘having a laugh’ in England fightback in New Zealand Test
Dubai-born driver Ed Jones making a name for himself in IndyCar
Time running out for Alberto Zaccheroni and UAE ahead of Asian Cup
Saudi Arabia’s Mohammad Al-Sahlawi to train with Manchester United
Latest News
Injured Australia bowler Mitchel Starc to miss Indian Premier League
Pakistan revival strengthens with Windies T20s
Breaking News
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince calls on international community places sanctions on Iran
15 views
Mark Wood ‘having a laugh’ in England fightback in New Zealand Test
6 views
US military: Syria bomb kills 2 coalition troops, wounds 5
22 views
Saudi Crown Prince meets with Security Council members
57 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR