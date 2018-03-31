Lego wins new fans at first Saudi Arabian show

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s first Lego show has won a new generation of fans for the world’s most famous toy brand.The event, which is being held at the King Khalid Exhibition Hall at Hokair, features symbols of Arabic culture assembled using plastic Lego blocks.In the “Souq,” a life-size model of an Arabian man wears a gold necklace and jewelry, and stands next to a falcon proudly perched on a stand.Hands-on activities, demonstrations and exhibits are an important part of the show, with booths selling Lego products suited to ages 3 and above.Zeina Al-Hashimi, a member of the Exit organizing group, said: “This is the first time the Lego show has been held in Saudi. There are more than 25 activities in the event.“The Lego store contains Lego that isn’t available in Saudi and is imported from abroad,” she said.One of the visitors to the show, Nouf Assiri, said she had brought her son as a surprise. “He is absolutely crazy about Lego,” she said. “He was so excited when we arrived — he couldn’t believe the number of Legos in one place.”Studies have shown that Lego offers children many educational advantages, and can help develop fine motor skills, and cooperative and social play.Mohammed Al-Gathawi, a 14-year-old student visiting the show, said: “I love Lego more than you can imagine.”Manohar Raju, a collector, said: “Lego invites collectors to these events from all over the world. I’m one of them. I do Lego trains.”Established in the workshop of Ole Kirk Christiansen, a Danish carpenter who began making wooden toys in 1932, Lego came into being as a company in 1934. Its name was derived from the Danish phrase “leg godt,” which means “play well.”However, production in plastic only started in 1947. In 2015, Lego replaced Ferrari as the “world’s most powerful brand,” according to Brand Finance.The show continues until March 31 and is open from 2 p.m. until midnight daily.