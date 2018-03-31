Palestinian-origin stars Simi and Haze backtrack over political post

DUBAI: Born in Saudi Arabia and raised partly in Dubai, the Khadra sisters, known around the world by their moniker “SimiHaze,” are famous for their high-flying lifestyle and superstar friends.

The Palestinian-origin sisters, who count Kylie and Kendall Jenner among their friends and regularly DJ at luxury events around the world, are not afraid to get political, however.

This week, the pair shared an image of a book relating to the issue of Palestinian statehood. A section of the text relating to the apparent limits of free thinking and debate on the Israel-Palestine issue had been highlighted.

“You’re allowed to discuss whether the Mideast ‘peace process’ should be implemented immediately… but you’re not allowed to discuss the fact … that this so-called ‘peace process’ wiped out a … diplomatic effort recognizing the national rights of both contenting parties…” and excerpt from the photographed passage read.

Come Saturday morning, however, the post had been removed despite garnering more than 1,900 likes on Friday night. The post had attracted thousands of comments, both positive and negative.

It is not clear why the sisters chose to remove the post, but it is not the first time they have used their social media presence to make a political statement.

In December, they shared a photograph of the Dome of the Rock, with a caption slamming US President Donald Trump’s decision to move the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.