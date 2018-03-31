Confident Tiger Woods ready to roar at US Masters

LONDON: Tiger Woods has called himself a “walking miracle” and warned his rivals that he only has one thing on his mind: Victory at the US Masters next week.The 14-time Major champion was written off by some critics last year after his fourth back operation in three years. But having undergone spinal fusion surgery last April, the American ace has bounced back and showed more than a few glimpses of the form that made his the best golfer on the planet.He goes into the year’s first Major as one of the favorites after two consecutive top-five finishes and has seen his world ranking leap from 668 at the start of 2018 to 105. And that has the big beast purring over the thought of winning a fifth Green Jacket next weekend.“I’m starting to put the pieces together,” Woods said.“I got a second chance on life (with the spinal fusion surgery). I am a walking miracle.“I’m just there to win,” he said on his official website. “I’ve been better with each week I’ve competed. A little more crisp.“I’m just really looking forward to playing at the Masters. It’s the best run tournament in the world. The golf course, the patrons, the entire atmosphere. It’s a golfer’s heaven.”Woods last won at Augusta in 2005 and has not teed it up at the fabled course since 2015. But such is the aura the 42-year-old has that it would not be a surprise to see his name at the top of the leaderboard come next Sunday evening. It is a course he does well on, even when not in the best of form — since his problems first arose in 2009 Woods has three top-five finishes at the Masters in five starts.With Rory McIlroy also back to his best — the Northern Irishman’s recent win at Bay Hill highlighted he was over his poor run of form — and Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Dustin Johnson all in the mix, Woods will have to turn back the clock to secure his first Major since 2008, but he has told his rivals not to rule anything out.