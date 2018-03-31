  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 21 min 48 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Eurasia Review: Bolton’s Tough Job: Controlling Pakistan’s Deep State – Analysis

Press Review

Eurasia Review: Bolton’s Tough Job: Controlling Pakistan’s Deep State – Analysis

ARAB NEWS PAKISTAN |
John Bolton. (AFP)
March 31: Eurasia Review report by Vikram Sood states that Pakistani authorities will make cosmetic changes of incumbents handling crucial matters, rope in foreign ambassadors, diplomats, military attaches and foreign media based in Islamabad. One can see differences, if not fissures in US policy. While the US President is all brimstone and fire, new nuclear sanctions have been imposed, the Pentagon is speaking in far more conciliatory terms. Establishments and advisers change in the US in eight, if not four, years. In the present dispensation, this has been much more frequent. The very permanent mindset of GHQ Pakistan will exploit this to their maximum advantage.
Read More I

Comments

MORE FROM Press Review

Fox News: Gunmen in Pakistan kill trans woman, friend

March 28: Fox News states that Police in Pakistan say gunmen riding on motorcycle shot and killed a...

Fox News: Pakistani ex-dictator's party seeks security for his return

March 21: Fox News states that the party of Pakistan's former dictator Pervez Musharraf has asked...

Pakistan tests nuclear-capable, submarine-launched missile with a range of 450km
The crumbling colonial-era churches of Pakistan
Anadolu Agency: Drugs worth millions seized in southwest Pakistan
The National Interest: Could China Help Pakistan Make Its Nuclear Arsenal Even Deadlier?
Eurasia Review: Bolton’s Tough Job: Controlling Pakistan’s Deep State – Analysis
The Express Tribune: Three policemen martyred as IED targets DPO's convoy in DI Khan
Latest News
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince : US must stay in Syria for regional stability
27 views
Arsenal finances show they are still big business off the pitch
26 views
Special
Finally, Cricket Australia calls time on ‘attack dog’ David Warner’s brand of bullying
48 views
Tesla says crashed vehicle had been on autopilot prior to accident
55 views
UK’s small football clubs fight evictions in race for city land
34 views
Tehran bans ‘Telegram’ in a bid to calm protests in Iran
71 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR