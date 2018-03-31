Eurasia Review: Bolton’s Tough Job: Controlling Pakistan’s Deep State – Analysis

Eurasia Review report by Vikram Sood states that Pakistani authorities will make cosmetic changes of incumbents handling crucial matters, rope in foreign ambassadors, diplomats, military attaches and foreign media based in Islamabad. One can see differences, if not fissures in US policy. While the US President is all brimstone and fire, new nuclear sanctions have been imposed, the Pentagon is speaking in far more conciliatory terms. Establishments and advisers change in the US in eight, if not four, years. In the present dispensation, this has been much more frequent. The very permanent mindset of GHQ Pakistan will exploit this to their maximum advantage.