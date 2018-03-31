  • Search form

The National Interest: Could China Help Pakistan Make Its Nuclear Arsenal Even Deadlier?

ARAB NEWS PAKISTAN |
(Shutterstock)
March 30: The National Interest report by Eugene K. Chow states that last week, Chinese officials confirmed the sale of a sophisticated optical tracking system to Pakistan. The nation has been developing multiwarhead nuclear missiles, and the infusion of advanced Chinese tech brings it one step closer. Optical systems are critical in missile testing, providing engineers valuable high-resolution images of a missile’s multiple stages that can be used to improve designs.
