Anadolu Agency: Drugs worth millions seized in southwest Pakistan

Anadolu Agency report by Aamir Latif states that Pakistan’s coastguards have seized a huge cache of drugs from southwestern Balochistan province, an official statement said on Friday. Acting on a tip-off, coastguards carried out a raid in a mountainous region of strategic Gwadar town -- a key route to multi-billion dollars China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project -- and seized 8,000 kilograms (17,637 pounds) of drugs worth over $90 million in the open market, the statement added.