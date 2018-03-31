  • Search form

Anadolu Agency: Drugs worth millions seized in southwest Pakistan

ARAB NEWS PAKISTAN
March 30: Anadolu Agency report by Aamir Latif states that Pakistan’s coastguards have seized a huge cache of drugs from southwestern Balochistan province, an official statement said on Friday. Acting on a tip-off, coastguards carried out a raid in a mountainous region of strategic Gwadar town -- a key route to multi-billion dollars China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project -- and seized 8,000 kilograms (17,637 pounds) of drugs worth over $90 million in the open market, the statement added.
